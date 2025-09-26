Service Road from Bole Petrol Pump to Ravinagar Finally Opens, Citizens Relieved

Nagpur : After months of inconvenience, commuters finally breathed a sigh of relief on Thursday evening as the Public Works Department (PWD) opened the much-awaited service road from Bole Petrol Pump to Ravinagar Square. Until now, even after the RTO flyover became operational, motorists covering shorter distances faced difficulties due to the incomplete service road.

With the new development, traffic has now begun flowing both on the flyover and underneath, easing congestion and reducing daily hassles for thousands of people. Officials said the department had doubled manpower and worked tirelessly to complete the road ahead of schedule.

Tree Obstruction Still an Issue

However, a major tree standing in the middle of the service road continues to create problems for larger vehicles, leading to frequent traffic jams and raising accident risks. Despite repeated requests to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) to shift the tree, no action has been taken so far. The civic body has sought additional time for a hearing on the matter.

Gold Rate 24 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,14,000 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,06,000 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,35,700/- Platinum ₹ 49,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

In addition, a 100-metre-long drain behind the tree also needs to be acquired and cleared to ensure smooth approach roads and safer vehicle movement.

Work Completed Ahead of Time

Executive Engineer Sanjeev Jagtap of the PWD stated that although it initially seemed the work would take another month after the flyover opened, increased manpower helped finish the job early. He confirmed that only minor finishing works remain, which will not disrupt traffic flow.

The opening of the route has come as a major relief for the public, especially as the long-pending drain-related work was also completed on priority.