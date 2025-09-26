Here are the latest updates from Nagpur for Friday, September 26, 2025. From Navratri restrictions and a viral flyover controversy to floods, crime raids, infrastructure updates, and festive preparations, the city continues to witness a mix of challenges and celebrations.
Local Headlines
- Navratri restrictions: Organizers of Garba in Nagpur have implemented stricter entry rules, reportedly following VHP guidelines that only Hindus may attend. Aadhaar checks and tilak application have been suggested.
- Controversial flyover: A viral video showing a flyover cutting through a house balcony sparked outrage. The NHAI later stated that the section of the house was an illegal encroachment.
- Rain and flooding: Heavy rainfall battered Nagpur and Vidarbha. Yellow and orange alerts have been issued in several districts, with authorities announcing relief for flood-hit farmers.
- Footwear shop fire: A footwear shop was gutted in a late-night fire, causing losses of around ₹23.5 lakh.
- Durga Puja preparations: Effigies of Ravan are receiving final touches as Nagpur gears up for Vijayadashmi celebrations.
Crime and Public Safety
- Hotel drug bust: Police raided a Mankapur hotel and busted a sex romp fueled by MD drugs.
- Bank fraud: The general manager of Pusad Co-operative Bank has been sent back to prison in a ₹6.7 crore loan fraud case.
- Drug arrests: A youth was arrested with MD drugs in Mankapur during a police raid.
- Fraud case: An event manager was booked for fraud after allegedly duping people by promising TV and modeling opportunities.
Transportation and Infrastructure
- Amrit Bharat train: A new weekly Amrit Bharat train will soon operate via Nagpur.
- Samruddhi solar power: The Samruddhi Mahamarg became India’s first expressway to generate solar power.
- Flyover demolition order: NMC has directed NHAI to prepare a list of properties impacted by the Indora–Dighori flyover for possible demolition orders.
Other Updates
- Dog bite surge: Nagpur has seen a 62% rise in dog bite cases in 4 years, with over 6,000 cases already reported in 2025.
- Critical disease funding: The government will now fund treatment for nine critical diseases beyond the ₹5 lakh health coverage limit.
- Vibhuti Awards 2025: Nagpur Today has opened nominations for its annual awards to honor achievers across diverse fields.
Gold Rate in Nagpur (September 26, 2025)
- 22 Carat Gold: ₹5,680 per gram
- 24 Carat Gold: ₹6,195 per gram
