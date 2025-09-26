Published On : Fri, Sep 26th, 2025
Nagpur News: Navratri Restrictions, Heavy Rains, Crime Busts & Vijayadashmi Prep

Here are the latest updates from Nagpur for Friday, September 26, 2025. From Navratri restrictions and a viral flyover controversy to floods, crime raids, infrastructure updates, and festive preparations, the city continues to witness a mix of challenges and celebrations.

Local Headlines

  • Navratri restrictions: Organizers of Garba in Nagpur have implemented stricter entry rules, reportedly following VHP guidelines that only Hindus may attend. Aadhaar checks and tilak application have been suggested.
  • Controversial flyover: A viral video showing a flyover cutting through a house balcony sparked outrage. The NHAI later stated that the section of the house was an illegal encroachment.
  • Rain and flooding: Heavy rainfall battered Nagpur and Vidarbha. Yellow and orange alerts have been issued in several districts, with authorities announcing relief for flood-hit farmers.
  • Footwear shop fire: A footwear shop was gutted in a late-night fire, causing losses of around ₹23.5 lakh.
  • Durga Puja preparations: Effigies of Ravan are receiving final touches as Nagpur gears up for Vijayadashmi celebrations.

Crime and Public Safety

  • Hotel drug bust: Police raided a Mankapur hotel and busted a sex romp fueled by MD drugs.
  • Bank fraud: The general manager of Pusad Co-operative Bank has been sent back to prison in a ₹6.7 crore loan fraud case.
  • Drug arrests: A youth was arrested with MD drugs in Mankapur during a police raid.
  • Fraud case: An event manager was booked for fraud after allegedly duping people by promising TV and modeling opportunities.

Transportation and Infrastructure

  • Amrit Bharat train: A new weekly Amrit Bharat train will soon operate via Nagpur.
  • Samruddhi solar power: The Samruddhi Mahamarg became India’s first expressway to generate solar power.
  • Flyover demolition order: NMC has directed NHAI to prepare a list of properties impacted by the Indora–Dighori flyover for possible demolition orders.

Other Updates

  • Dog bite surge: Nagpur has seen a 62% rise in dog bite cases in 4 years, with over 6,000 cases already reported in 2025.
  • Critical disease funding: The government will now fund treatment for nine critical diseases beyond the ₹5 lakh health coverage limit.
  • Vibhuti Awards 2025: Nagpur Today has opened nominations for its annual awards to honor achievers across diverse fields.

 Gold Rate in Nagpur (September 26, 2025)

  • 22 Carat Gold: ₹5,680 per gram
  • 24 Carat Gold: ₹6,195 per gram

