Here are the latest updates from Nagpur for Friday, September 26, 2025. From Navratri restrictions and a viral flyover controversy to floods, crime raids, infrastructure updates, and festive preparations, the city continues to witness a mix of challenges and celebrations.

Local Headlines

A footwear shop was gutted in a late-night fire, causing losses of around ₹23.5 lakh. Durga Puja preparations: Effigies of Ravan are receiving final touches as Nagpur gears up for Vijayadashmi celebrations.

Crime and Public Safety

A youth was arrested with MD drugs in Mankapur during a police raid. Fraud case: An event manager was booked for fraud after allegedly duping people by promising TV and modeling opportunities.

Transportation and Infrastructure

Amrit Bharat train: A new weekly Amrit Bharat train will soon operate via Nagpur.

A new will soon operate via Nagpur. Samruddhi solar power: The Samruddhi Mahamarg became India’s first expressway to generate solar power .

The Samruddhi Mahamarg became . Flyover demolition order: NMC has directed NHAI to prepare a list of properties impacted by the Indora–Dighori flyover for possible demolition orders.

Other Updates

Dog bite surge: Nagpur has seen a 62% rise in dog bite cases in 4 years , with over 6,000 cases already reported in 2025.

Nagpur has seen a , with over 6,000 cases already reported in 2025. Critical disease funding: The government will now fund treatment for nine critical diseases beyond the ₹5 lakh health coverage limit.

The government will now fund treatment for beyond the ₹5 lakh health coverage limit. Vibhuti Awards 2025: Nagpur Today has opened nominations for its annual awards to honor achievers across diverse fields.

