Nagpur Airport: 309 Flights Cancelled, 3,800 Delayed in Just 8 Months

Nagpur: Air travel at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport has faced major disruptions in the past eight months. A total of 309 flights were cancelled, while 3,832 flights experienced delays.

The airport also recorded eight emergency landings in 2025 alone, taking the total to 38 emergency landings between 2022 and 2025.

From January 1 to August 31, passenger movement at the airport stood at 19.37 lakh travellers. Despite the challenges, the airport generated a revenue of ₹8,780.12 lakh from landing charges, parking, and user development fees (UDF), against expenses of ₹2,494.37 lakh.

Additionally, 1,186 private aircraft and 178 helicopter operations contributed another ₹77 lakh in revenue.

However, due to consistently low passenger numbers, flight services to several destinations — including Kolhapur, Lucknow, Belagavi, Nashik, Chennai, Nanded, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar — have been suspended.