Honeytrap Gang Targeting Nagpur Businessmen; Extortion Racket Involving Fake Journalists Exposed

Advertisement



Nagpur: A high-profile extortion racket operating under the guise of a honeytrap gang has come to light in Nagpur, sending shockwaves through the city’s business community. The gang, believed to comprise around seven members including both men and women, has reportedly been targeting prominent local businessmen by luring them into compromising situations and then extorting large sums of money.

According to credible sources, some members of the gang even pose as journalists to win the trust of their victims or to intimidate them into paying. The operation appears to have been active for the last few years, steadily expanding its reach in the city.

Businessmen Lured with Charm, Then Threatened

Sources further reveal that the gang’s primary targets are well-known businessmen with both financial influence and social standing. In one notable case, a female member of the gang allegedly developed a close relationship with a respected businessman, accompanying him on frequent trips to Mumbai and Delhi.

Gold Rate 15 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,200 /- Gold 22 KT 91,300 /- Silver/Kg 1,12,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Despite his reputation in both business and social circles, the businessman became entangled in the gang’s scheme—highlighting the deceptive methods used by the perpetrators.

Suspected Gang Members Linked to Political Events

In a surprising twist, it has also come to light that some members of the gang were spotted in Mumbai during the recent monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislature, raising suspicions about their connections and possible political reach.

Though a few businessmen have privately admitted to being victims of the gang’s extortion tactics, most have refrained from filing official complaints due to fear of damage to their personal and professional reputation.

Police Attempted Trap, but Accused Escaped

In one instance, after a businessman lodged a complaint at the Wadi Police Station, the police reportedly set up a trap to catch the gang members. However, the accused did not appear at the designated location, possibly tipped off in advance. Police had earlier detained one suspect, but due to the victim withdrawing the complaint, no legal action could be taken.

Earlier ‘Vishkanya’ Case Still Fresh in Memory

This is not the first such scandal to rock Nagpur. The city had previously witnessed a similar high-profile “Vishkanya” honeytrap case, which involved both businessmen and political figures. That case eventually led to strong legal action.

Given the growing evidence and fear spreading in the business community, residents are now watching closely to see if this new honeytrap operation will escalate into another major scandal. Police sources suggest that a major crackdown on the gang may be imminent.