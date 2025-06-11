Serial offender detained under MPDA Act by Beltarodi cops in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major crackdown against repeat offenders, Beltarodi Police in Nagpur on June 10 detained a notorious criminal, Sunny Santaram Gaikwad (25), a resident of Kaikadi Nagar, under the stringent Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act. The action was executed following directives issued by the Nagpur Commissioner of Police, Dr Ravinder Kumar Singal, to take strict action against habitual offenders.

Gaikwad has multiple serious criminal cases registered against him, including charges related to grievous assault, robbery, unlawful possession and display of weapons in public places, use of firearms under the Indian Arms Act, and physical assault using abusive language. Despite previous preventive actions, there was no change in his behaviour, and his criminal activities continued to instill fear in the local community.

Gold Rate 10 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,700 /- Gold 22 KT 89,000 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,200/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Considering the rising threat posed by Gaikwad, a detailed proposal was submitted by Assistant Commissioner of Police Narendra Hiware (Ajni Division), Deputy Commissioner of Police Rashmita Rao (Zone-4), Additional Commissioner of Police (South Region), and other senior officers to the Commissioner of Police, Nagpur, recommending his detention under the MPDA Act.

Accepting the proposal, the Commissioner of Police passed an official order under Section 3 of the MPDA Act. Accordingly, on June 10, 2025, at 9:00 pm, the accused was taken into custody and lodged in Nagpur Central Jail.

Advertisement

Advertisement