Over 600 e-rickshaws face police heat in a single day for traffic chaos in Nagpur

Nagpur – In a bold move to rein in traffic indiscipline, Nagpur Traffic Police launched a massive crackdown on Tuesday, targeting unruly e-rickshaw drivers who’ve become a daily menace on city roads. A staggering 623 e-rickshaw drivers were fined in just 24 hours for violating traffic rules, while 356 motorists were penalized for dangerous wrong-side driving.

What began as a solution for affordable last-mile connectivity has now spiralled into a traffic nightmare. E-rickshaws, once hailed as eco-friendly alternatives, are now infamous for random halts, overloading, and reckless driving. Many drivers flaunt norms—carrying up to 8 passengers in 4-seaters, ignoring uniforms, and operating without ID badges, making it nearly impossible to hold them accountable during disputes or mishaps.

The public’s patience wore thin, prompting the Traffic Department to swing into action with a citywide enforcement drive. E-rickshaw drivers, often seen weaving through lanes or halting mid-road, were a prime target.

Wrong-side drivers didn’t escape either—356 were fined for one of the most dangerous habits plaguing Nagpur’s roads. These infractions have led to numerous accidents, prompting Commissioner of Police Dr. Ravinder Kumar Singal to label wrong-side driving as a serious public threat.

ACP (Traffic) Madhuri Baviskar stated, “E-rickshaw drivers routinely flout traffic rules. This is just the beginning—regular crackdowns will follow.”

Nagpur Police has made it clear: Traffic indiscipline won’t be tolerated. E-rickshaw drivers, beware — the city’s roads are no longer yours to disrupt.

