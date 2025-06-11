Politics gets personal: Banner ‘देवेंद्र गंगाधर फडणवीस हे माझे बाप नाहीत’ takes Maharashtra by storm

Talk of Thackeray duo alliance heats up. Supporters from both camps are calling it a historic moment—“Two tigers uniting for Maharashtra.”

Mumbai: For the past two months, Maharashtra has been buzzing with speculation about a possible alliance between the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Shiv Sena (UBT). While both sides claim “positive discussions” are underway, friction within the ruling alliance has only added fuel to the fire. Amidst all this political drama, a provocative banner in Thane has taken the state by storm.

Two tigers, one roar?

Talks of Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray coming together have sent shockwaves through the state’s political corridors. Supporters from both camps are calling it a historic moment—“Two tigers uniting for Maharashtra.” Yet, despite the roaring conversations, no official alliance has been declared. Uddhav Thackeray had promised “not just a hint, but a headline,” but five days later, the much-awaited announcement remains elusive. On the ground, however, workers from both factions are warming up to each other, signalling a potential political upheaval — especially with the Mumbai civic elections on the horizon.

The banner that shook Maharashtra

While the alliance remains speculative, one banner has captured everyone’s attention. Boldly displayed at Teen Hath Naka in Thane by Shiv Sena (UBT) workers, it reads:

“Devendra Gangadhar Fadnavis he majhe baap nahi” (Devendra Gangadhar Fadnavis is not my father).

Above it, another line makes the political intent clear: “Maharashtra wants to see both Marathi tigers united.”

The banner features images of Raj and Uddhav Thackeray and is signed by Tushar Dilip Rasal, who clarifies in the text that his father is the late Dilip Pandharinath Rasal — taking a direct swipe at BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis.

Why the banner? A retort to Nitesh Rane

This controversial banner emerged shortly after BJP Minister Nitesh Rane’s remarks at a party workers’ meet in Dharashiv, where he said:

“The BJP Chief Minister is the father of all; remember that.”

Though aimed at Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction, Rane’s jab stirred statewide controversy, reviving an old rift between his father Narayan Rane and senior BJP leader Prakash Mahajan.

Earlier, Rane had also mocked the possibility of a Thackeray alliance during a speech in Tuljapur, sarcastically saying, “We can’t sleep! One has 20 MLAs and the other has none! We’re trembling with fear!”—a biting critique of the supposed political might of the Thackeray brothers.

