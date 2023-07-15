Senior Faculty’s Suicide: Former GS College principal, teachers booked for abetment of suicide in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a shocking development, the former principal of G S College of Commerce, N.Y. Khandait, has been accused of driving Professor Gajanan Karale to commit suicide. The late professor’s colleagues have also been implicated in the allegations of harassment that led to his tragic decision. A case has been registered against the teachers, including Khandait, based on a complaint filed by Karale’s son-in-law.

Gajanan Karale, a 45-year-old professor at GS College, took his own life by hanging on Sunday. In a suicide note found in his diary, Karale expressed that he was driven to this extreme step due to harassment by the college management. The note listed the names of five to six professors believed to be involved in the harassment.

Advertisement

Following the incident, Karale’s son-in-law, Nilesh Ronghe, lodged a complaint at the Beltarodi police station. The police conducted a preliminary investigation, leading to the filing of a case of abetment to suicide against N.Y. Khandait, Bachchu Pandey, Bhavna Gattuwar, and Tausik Pathan.

Karale had been working at the college for 12 years and was due to appear for a qualifying examination on Monday to secure a senior pay scale. Prior to his tragic death, Karale had faced threats from teachers associated with the college management for a considerable period of time. He had reportedly engaged in an argument with a female professor and informed his wife that the management had coerced him into signing a blank paper. Additionally, he was allegedly prohibited from taking leave. The cumulative stress and pressure became overwhelming for Karale, leading to his devastating decision.

This incident not only raises concerns about the practices at GS College but also highlights the larger issue of stress and pressure faced by professors in many private colleges in Nagpur. Expectations and workloads have increased, with teachers often burdened with clerical tasks in addition to their teaching and examination responsibilities. The plight of professors, particularly in engineering colleges, requires attention and measures to alleviate their burden and ensure a conducive work environment.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement