Shocking!! Left with no money for last rites, kin bury woman’s body at home

Nagpur/ Wardha: A shocking incident has come to light in which a woman’s body was buried at home after her death as kin had no money for last rites. The deceased, identified as Pravina Sahebrao Bhasme, a 38-year-old resident of Adarsh Nagar in Sewagram, Wardha passed away at home after a prolonged illness.

Pravina, who was born with mental retardation and confined to her house, had been unwell for the past two to three years. Her condition had deteriorated in recent days, and she sadly passed away on July 3 in the evening. However, due to the dire financial situation of the woman’s family, they were unable to afford the expenses for her funeral, leading them to bury her body within their home.

Advertisement

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. The mother, father, and brother of the deceased were detained for questioning. The Sewagram Police registered a case of accidental death in connection with the incident.

To further investigate the matter, the body was exhumed in the presence of Magistrate and Tehsildar Ramesh Kolpe, Naib Tehsildar Balu Bhagwat, and Sevagram’s Police Station Officer Chandrakant Chakate. As the body was in an advanced stage of decomposition, a forensic doctor from Sewagram hospital, Dr. Jopate, conducted the post-mortem examination on-site.

Following the necessary procedures, including the completion of the panchnama (official documentation), the body was cremated on the spot. The police have registered a case of accidental death under Section 174 and continue their investigation into the matter.

This distressing incident sheds light on the challenges faced by families dealing with financial hardships, highlighting the need for support systems and resources to ensure dignified last rites for all individuals, regardless of their economic circumstances.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement