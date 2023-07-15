Maharashtra’s new Dy CM Pawar, to reside in Nagpur’s Jt CP’s renovated bungalow: Reports

Nagpur: The search for a suitable residence for the newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, has come to an end in Nagpur. Whenever he visits Nagpur in his capacity as Deputy Chief Minister, Pawar will now stay at the bungalow of the Joint Commissioner of Police, located near Ravi Bhavan, which is set to undergo renovation to accommodate the esteemed guest, according to reports.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has initiated the renovation work on the bungalow, bringing relief to all the officers within the department who were burdened with the additional task of finding a second residence for the Deputy Chief Minister. This marks the first time in the political history of Maharashtra that the state will have two Deputy Chief Ministers.

Following the split from the Nationalist Congress Party, Ajit Pawar’s faction joined the current Shinde-Fadnavis Government, and Pawar assumed the role of Deputy Chief Minister for the fourth time. With Devendra Fadnavis already serving as Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar became the second individual to hold this position simultaneously. The responsibility of finding a suitable residence for Pawar in Nagpur was entrusted to the Public Works Department, which shortlisted three locations and ultimately selected the vacant bungalow of the Joint Commissioner of Police.

It is worth noting that despite the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aaghadi Government, Devendra Fadnavis, upon Ajit Pawar’s request, allowed him to continue residing in Deogiri, the official residence of the Deputy Chief Minister in Mumbai. Ajit Pawar had previously lived in Deogiri from 1999 to 2014 but had to vacate the premises when the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena Government assumed power in 2014.

In 2019, when the Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP formed the MVA Government, Ajit Pawar once again became the Deputy Chief Minister and was officially allotted the residence in Deogiri. However, in 2022, following Uddhav Thackeray’s resignation as Chief Minister, Pawar had to vacate the office of Deputy Chief Minister. With Fadnavis assuming the role of Deputy Chief Minister in the Shinde Government, it was expected that he would leave his Sagar bungalow and shift to Deogiri. However, out of respect for Ajit Pawar’s wishes to stay in Deogiri, Fadnavis agreed to make alternative arrangements.

The selection of the Joint Commissioner of Police’s bungalow as Ajit Pawar’s new residence in Nagpur not only fulfills the need for a suitable dwelling but also symbolizes the growing significance of the Deputy Chief Minister’s role in the state’s political landscape. As the renovation work progresses, the bungalow will be transformed to accommodate the distinguished Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, during his visits to Nagpur.

