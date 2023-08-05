Senior doctor of Nagpur’s GMCH accused of sexual harassment

Nagpur: In the wake of the recent controversy surrounding a video of a female doctor in the bathroom of the resident doctor’s hostel at Nagpur’s Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), a new complaint of sexual harassment has surfaced. This time, it involves a contract woman doctor from the Psychiatry Department, who has accused a senior doctor of sexual harassment. The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety and work environment for female medical professionals at the institution.

According to reports, the contract woman doctor, who had been working in the Psychiatry Department for six months, filed the complaint, alleging that she was facing unnecessary harassment from a particular senior doctor. The complaint was formally lodged with the authorities, prompting swift action from GMCH’s Dean, Dr. Raj Gajbhiye.

To address the matter and ensure a fair investigation, Dr. Raj Gajbhiye appointed an inquiry committee comprising four members. The committee was tasked with thoroughly investigating the allegations and collecting statements from all involved parties. On Friday, the committee called in the head of the Psychiatry Department, along with other doctors and the complainant, to record their statements and gather additional information.

The inquiry committee took its responsibilities seriously and meticulously deliberated on all aspects of the case. They also verified the details provided in the female doctor’s complaint to ensure the accuracy and legitimacy of the claims made.

The committee is expected to prepare a comprehensive report summarizing its findings and recommendations. Once the report is submitted to the authorities, further actions will be decided based on its conclusions.

The recent string of complaints of sexual harassment within GMCH highlights the need for a safe and respectful work environment for all medical professionals.

