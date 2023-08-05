Double murder in Nagpur: Two bullets found in body of Nirala Kumar

Nagpur: In a major development in the double murder case of Nagpur, the Wardha police have retrieved two bullets, which appeared to have been fired from an automatic pistol, from the body of businessman Nirala Kumar Jaiprakash Singh (43).

The decomposed body of Nirala Kumar was found in Wardha River near Dharwad village in Arwi police station area of Wardha district on Wednesday, August 2. A police official said that the bullets, from two rounds of fire, were found during the post-mortem examination. As the body was fully decomposed, the police are depending on the DNA test to confirm the identity of the deceased.

Advertisement

The DNA samples of the body would be matched with the parents of Nirala Kumar during the process, he stated, adding that the decomposed body was preserved at a hospital in Wardha.

Nirala Kumar (43), a resident of Prasad Apartment, HBTown, Pardi and Ambarish Devdutt Gole (40), a resident of Narkesari Layout, Jaiprakash Nagar, were shot dead by the assailants on the night of July 25 at a farmhouse. Both victims succumbed to their injuries on the spot. The five culprits in the sensational double murder case were produced in the court by Kondhali police and obtained their extended police custody till August 8.

The police have arrested mastermind Omkar Mahendra Talmale (25), a resident of Smruti Layout, Wadi; expelled Bajrang Dal leader Vishal Pawankumar Punj (41), a resident of Plot No 15/04, Mohan Nagar Badkas Chowk, Kotwali; Harsh Anandilal Verma (22), a resident of Plot No 39, Khadgaon Road, Sonba Nagar; Danesh Durgaprasad Shivpeth (21), a resident of Godhni Road, Old Mankapur; Lucky Snajay Turkel (22), a resident of Mariyam Nagar, Sitabuldi; Harsh Saudagar Bagde (19), a resident of Plot No 37, Dattawadi, Wadi in the case so far.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement