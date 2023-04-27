Senior clerk, teacher arrested for accepting bribe of Rs 50 thousand

Nagpur : A senior clerk in the office of the Deputy Director of Education and a teacher have been arrested for accepting bribes for promoting a student in a school. Anti-corruption bureau sleuths arrested both of them red-handed in the office. The names of the accused are clerk Sunil Mahadevrao Dhole (52) and teacher Pawan Ishwar Zade (44).

Due to this action, there has been a stir in the office of the Deputy Director of Education and questions are being raised on the working system prevailing there. A person who is the school representative of Poddar School in Chandrapur sent a proposal for class promotion of some students in the school.

Advertisement

There was a related proposal to increase the class from class VI to class X and it was sent to the office of the Deputy Director of Education for approval. Clerk Dhole demanded a bribe of Rs 50 thousand from the applicant for recommending the proposal. It was decided to pay a bribe and Pawan Zade will take the money on his behalf.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the applicant complained to the ACB officials. After preliminary investigation, the ACB team laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 50 thousand. When he was questioned, he mentioned the name of the senior clerk who was the brainchild of this whole issue.

The ACB team has registered a case against both. A team comprising Deputy Superintendent Sandeep Jagtap, Police Inspector Ujwala Madavi, Pankaj Ghodke, Sachin Kinhekar, Kanchan Gulbase, Sharik Sheikh took this decisive action.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement