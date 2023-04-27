Senior clerk, teacher arrested for accepting bribe of Rs 50 thousand

Nagpur : A senior clerk in the office of the Deputy Director of Education and a teacher have been arrested for accepting bribes for promoting a student in a school. Anti-corruption bureau sleuths arrested both of them red-handed in the office. The names of the accused are clerk Sunil Mahadevrao Dhole (52) and teacher Pawan Ishwar Zade (44).
Due to this action, there has been a stir in the office of the Deputy Director of Education and questions are being raised on the working system prevailing there. A person who is the school representative of Poddar School in Chandrapur sent a proposal for class promotion of some students in the school.
There was a related proposal to increase the class from class VI to class X and it was sent to the office of the Deputy Director of Education for approval. Clerk Dhole demanded a bribe of Rs 50 thousand from the applicant for recommending the proposal. It was decided to pay a bribe and Pawan Zade will take the money on his behalf.
Unwilling to pay the bribe, the applicant complained to the ACB officials. After preliminary investigation, the ACB team laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 50 thousand. When he was questioned, he mentioned the name of the senior clerk who was the brainchild of this whole issue.
The ACB team has registered a case against both. A team comprising Deputy Superintendent Sandeep Jagtap, Police Inspector Ujwala Madavi, Pankaj Ghodke, Sachin Kinhekar, Kanchan Gulbase, Sharik Sheikh took this decisive action.