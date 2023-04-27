After ‘Pawan’ ‘Asha’ also runs away, forest officials tired of tracking

Nagpur : Kuno National Park originated cheetahs Pawan and Asha seem to be having a gala time here. It is true that these cheetahs were brought to India from Namibia and South Africa, but these cheetahs might not have liked Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. ‘Oban’ aka ‘Pawan’ stormed out of the forest of Kuno twice. Now the female cheetah ‘Asha’ is also out of the park. Due to this, the forest department officials are getting very tired. ‘Pawan’ has left the park twice. The second time he reached the border of Uttar Pradesh.

After much effort, he was brought back to the park. Now female cheetah ‘Asha’ has escaped from Kuno National Park. She has been out for the last four days. Her last resting place was in the greenery of Dhoria Ghazigarh in Bairad tehsil of Shivpuri district. The team of Kuno Forest Department has now reached the place and with the help of the ‘radio collar’ attached to her, her whereabouts are being traced.

She has not hunted even once in these four days, so the department officials are worried in this concern too. Already two cheetahs have died within a month. On March 27, the female cheetah ‘Sasha’, brought from Namibia, died due to kidney failure. On April 24, the cheetah ‘Uday’ died due to heart failure. Asha’s health in turn may deteriorate due to not having anything to eat and this has raised concerns among the authorities.

