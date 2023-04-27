More rain in store till May, mercury plummets by 8.6 degrees

Nagpur : The unseasonal rain season that has been going on for the last six days will continue for the next four days, i.e. the entire month of April. Experts put forth revelations and analyses in this regard on Wednesday. But due to the clouds, the atmosphere was cool. Despite it being summer season, the mercury is dropping rapidly due to continuous rains and cloudy weather. Therefore, instead of feeling the rays of the sun, there is a feeling of dew.

According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, it will continue to rain like this till the month of May. Temperature dropped by 1.5 degrees in 24 hours and the temperature on Wednesday settled at 33.9 degrees celcius, which is 8.6 degrees below the average. The night temperature is also at 21.5 degrees, which is 4.3 degrees celcius below the average. As the temperature is continuously falling, the citizens have got relief from the heat and have to switch off the coolers. The month of April has had unseasonal rains. But the number of those days is negligible. This year, however, rain has prevailed over summer. The first days of the month were rainy.

After April 10, the heat increased and the mercury went above 40 degrees celcius. On April 19, the temperature reached 42 degrees, which is the highest temperature ever recorded. But after that it started going downhill. Interestingly, this year 18 to 20 days were cloudy and four to five days were accompanied by storms and hailstorms. This year, the temperature of April has dropped to 33 degrees celcius, which is a decade-long record.

Because the April sun has never felt so comforting in a decade. In 2016 to 2019 and 2022, the mercury reached 45 degrees celcius. In the remaining years from 2013, it averaged 43 and 44 degrees celcius. Therefore, the month of April this year became a relief for the people of Nagpur. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rains till April 30 and cloudy weather and thundershowers are forecast for the next two days.

