Senior citizen found with her throat slit in MIDC

Nagpur: In yet another incident of murder, a senior citizen was found with her throat slit in Vaishali Nagar under MIDC Police jurisdiction here, on Friday. It was second such incident reported within span couple of hours, amid stringent police bandobast on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The deceased has been identified as Vijaybai Shivalkar.

According to police sources, Shivalkar was prima facie appeared to be killed by someone known to her. Manhunt of the accused has been launched by the cops in the connection.

In the meantime, cops have sent her body for autopsy and registered an offence of murder. Further details are awaited.



