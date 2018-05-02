Nagpur reports under 2k fresh Covid cases, 70 deaths, recovery rate @90%

Nagpur: The significant drop in novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases continue to bring respite to administration as the Nagpur district reported under 2k fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24-hours. The Nagpur district reported 1,996 fresh Covid cases besides, 70 fatalities attributed to the virus borne disease. In the day, total 4,965 people successfully recovered from the injection taking the numbers of recoveries to 4,13,072.

As per the official report, out of the total positive cases, 850 were from rural areas and 1,132 cases from Nagpur city alone while 13 cases were reported from out of the district. While out of total deaths, 35 were reported from Nagpur city, 13 deaths were registered from outside the district, while 22 casualties were reported from Nagpur rural.

With the latest update, the total number of cases has surged to 4,60,600 while the number of deaths rose to 8,472.

In the day 4,965 patients were successfully recovered from the virus borne disease taking the numbers of total recovered patients at 4,13,072. Following which recovery rate has improved to 89.68%

After the fresh updates, the total active cases in the city now stand at 39,059 including asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.



