Senior citizen duped of Rs 58,600 in the name of installing ATM machine

Nagpur: A group of tricksters posing as officials of India Cash ATM, Kolkata have duped a 66-year-old Manish Nagar based man of Rs 58,600 on the pretext of installing ATM machinery at his residence and promising him exciting returns.

A complainant Dattatrya Murlidhar Yelukar, a resident of Plot. No. 173, 174, Jay Durga Society No. 3 behind Mahajan Hardware, Manish Nagar fell for the trap after reading an advertisement of a Kolkata based company who was looking for the spot to open their ATM in exchange hefty sum. Following the advertisement, Yelukar contacted accused bank officials Akash Agrawal, Shweta Tiwari and Sneha Sharma (Ghosh). The accused trio had lured Yelukar with the promise of Rs 10 lakh of deposit besides 20,000 monthly charges for the rented property. As Yelukar gave his nod to the deal, the accused trio pressed their demand of Rs 58,600 as a security amount. As the deal was enabling him hefty returned, Yelukar without any hesitation deposited said amount in the accounts of accused.

Soon after the transaction, the accused trio had stopped entering Yelukar and switched off their phones. Sensing something amiss Yelukar then approached Beltarodi police and filed a complaint against the accused trio.

Cops have booked accused Akash, Shweta and Sneha under Sections 419, 420, 34 of the IPC and started the manhunt.