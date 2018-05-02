Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Jun 12th, 2019

Senior citizen duped of Rs 58,600 in the name of installing ATM machine

Nagpur: A group of tricksters posing as officials of India Cash ATM, Kolkata have duped a 66-year-old Manish Nagar based man of Rs 58,600 on the pretext of installing ATM machinery at his residence and promising him exciting returns.

A complainant Dattatrya Murlidhar Yelukar, a resident of Plot. No. 173, 174, Jay Durga Society No. 3 behind Mahajan Hardware, Manish Nagar fell for the trap after reading an advertisement of a Kolkata based company who was looking for the spot to open their ATM in exchange hefty sum. Following the advertisement, Yelukar contacted accused bank officials Akash Agrawal, Shweta Tiwari and Sneha Sharma (Ghosh). The accused trio had lured Yelukar with the promise of Rs 10 lakh of deposit besides 20,000 monthly charges for the rented property. As Yelukar gave his nod to the deal, the accused trio pressed their demand of Rs 58,600 as a security amount. As the deal was enabling him hefty returned, Yelukar without any hesitation deposited said amount in the accounts of accused.

Soon after the transaction, the accused trio had stopped entering Yelukar and switched off their phones. Sensing something amiss Yelukar then approached Beltarodi police and filed a complaint against the accused trio.

Cops have booked accused Akash, Shweta and Sneha under Sections 419, 420, 34 of the IPC and started the manhunt.

Happening Nagpur
‘Pulmonologist, the one who guards your breathing’
‘Pulmonologist, the one who guards your breathing’
Glow Zumba turns out to be an extravagant dance affair
Glow Zumba turns out to be an extravagant dance affair
Nagpur Crime News
Rs 1.07 lakh swept away from locked house in Jaripatka
Rs 1.07 lakh swept away from locked house in Jaripatka
Transgender Chamcham, who was attacked by Uttam Baba, dies while undergoing treatment
Transgender Chamcham, who was attacked by Uttam Baba, dies while undergoing treatment
Maharashtra News
ST प्रमाणे सवलतींचा GR तात्काळ लागू करा
ST प्रमाणे सवलतींचा GR तात्काळ लागू करा
गटशिक्षणाधिकारी काटोले व्दारा दिव्यांग अदिती यादव चा सत्कार
गटशिक्षणाधिकारी काटोले व्दारा दिव्यांग अदिती यादव चा सत्कार
Hindi News
कॉलेज की नहीं कैटरर्स की है गलती, छात्राओं को विषबाधा मामले में एफडीए का कथन
कॉलेज की नहीं कैटरर्स की है गलती, छात्राओं को विषबाधा मामले में एफडीए का कथन
शहर के चौराहो पर भिक मांगनेवाले बच्चों से वाहनचालक परेशान
शहर के चौराहो पर भिक मांगनेवाले बच्चों से वाहनचालक परेशान
Trending News
Tuition Trap : Akash, Prince Eduhub, ALLEN claims same topper and here’s the catch!
Tuition Trap : Akash, Prince Eduhub, ALLEN claims same topper and here’s the catch!
Sena stakes claim for CM’s chair, cites Shah’s ‘approval’
Sena stakes claim for CM’s chair, cites Shah’s ‘approval’
Featured News
FDA blames ‘integrity of caterers’ after 25 students suffers food poisoning at Pandav College
FDA blames ‘integrity of caterers’ after 25 students suffers food poisoning at Pandav College
Sena stakes claim for CM’s chair, cites Shah’s ‘approval’
Sena stakes claim for CM’s chair, cites Shah’s ‘approval’
Trending In Nagpur
FDA blames ‘integrity of caterers’ after 25 students suffers food poisoning at Pandav College
FDA blames ‘integrity of caterers’ after 25 students suffers food poisoning at Pandav College
कॉलेज की नहीं कैटरर्स की है गलती, छात्राओं को विषबाधा मामले में एफडीए का कथन
कॉलेज की नहीं कैटरर्स की है गलती, छात्राओं को विषबाधा मामले में एफडीए का कथन
Senior citizen duped of Rs 58,600 in the name of installing ATM machine
Senior citizen duped of Rs 58,600 in the name of installing ATM machine
Bank of Baroda officials booked for Rs 3 crore loan fraud in Gittikhadan
Bank of Baroda officials booked for Rs 3 crore loan fraud in Gittikhadan
शहर के चौराहो पर भिक मांगनेवाले बच्चों से वाहनचालक परेशान
शहर के चौराहो पर भिक मांगनेवाले बच्चों से वाहनचालक परेशान
नदी स्वच्छता अभियानांतर्गत ८५ टक्के काम पूर्ण
नदी स्वच्छता अभियानांतर्गत ८५ टक्के काम पूर्ण
सिमेंट रस्त्यात अडकलेली साडेआठ हजारांवर झाडे मोकळी
सिमेंट रस्त्यात अडकलेली साडेआठ हजारांवर झाडे मोकळी
Rs 1.07 lakh swept away from locked house in Jaripatka
Rs 1.07 lakh swept away from locked house in Jaripatka
पी आय ढेरे नि कुख्यात सराईत गुन्हेगाराला केला दीड वर्षासाठी हद्दपार
पी आय ढेरे नि कुख्यात सराईत गुन्हेगाराला केला दीड वर्षासाठी हद्दपार
RST Cancer Hospital holds ‘Oral Cancer’ CME
RST Cancer Hospital holds ‘Oral Cancer’ CME
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145