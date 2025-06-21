Senior citizen duped of Rs 5.8 lakh in fake Nagpur Metro job racket, woman booked

Advertisement



Nagpur: An elderly woman was allegedly cheated of Rs 5.8 lakh by a 50-year-old accused who promised government jobs in Nagpur Metro Rail in exchange for money. Dhantoli police have booked the accused, identified as Pratibha Patil, a resident of Kunjilalpeth, Bhagwan Nagar, for fraud and breach of trust.

The victim, Vandana Manoj Ingale (59), who lives at Usha Apartment in Surendra Nagar, Bajaj Nagar, filed the complaint. According to police, the incident occurred between November 1, 2022, and June 19, 2025, when Pratibha allegedly convinced Vandana that she had close political connections and could help arrange jobs in Nagpur Metro for some students known to the complainant.

Trusting her claims, Vandana reportedly handed over a total of Rs 5.8 lakh over several transactions. However, no job offers materialized, and Pratibha failed to return the money or respond to follow-up communication, prompting Vandana to approach the police.

Following preliminary inquiry, Dhantoli police registered an offence under Sections 318(4) and 316(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The case is being investigated by PSI Jadhav, who is verifying the money trail and the extent of the fraud.

Police have urged citizens to remain cautious about individuals claiming to offer government jobs in exchange for money and to report such scams immediately.