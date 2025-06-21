Aftermath of sexual abuse: 12-yr-old rape survivor gives birth to baby boy in Akola

Advertisement



Akola/Nagpur: In a tragic consequence of prolonged sexual abuse, a 12-year-old girl delivered a baby boy at Akola Government Medical College Hospital this week. The birth was carried out under the supervision of a specially constituted medical board, following directives from the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court.

Hospital officials confirmed that both the minor and the newborn are in stable condition and expected to be discharged in the next couple of days.

The girl’s pregnancy came to light during a routine medical consultation earlier this year, by which time she was already in the final trimester. The girl became pregnant after allegedly being sexually abused for six months by a 25-year-old man. Her parents immediately moved the High Court seeking medical termination of the pregnancy. However, a court-appointed medical board, after examining the girl, submitted that she was eight months pregnant and that abortion at this stage posed a serious risk to her life.

Taking note of the report, the court asked the family to submit a written undertaking if they still wished to proceed. Eventually, the decision was made to allow the pregnancy to continue, and the delivery was carried out successfully under controlled medical conditions.

Court to decide child’s future

Now that the child has been born, the focus has shifted to the question of custody and care. The High Court is expected to take up the matter soon and decide whether the infant will remain with the girl’s family or be placed under state care or adoption.

The case was brought before the court by the girl’s parents, represented by Advocate Sonia Gajbhiye. Government Pleader and Senior Advocate Deven Chavhan, along with Advocate A D Marathe, appeared on behalf of the State.

A lingering shadow of abuse

The girl had been subjected to sexual abuse over a period of several months by a 25-year-old man — a traumatic episode that has now left a permanent mark on her childhood. While legal proceedings against the accused are reportedly underway, the family is now grappling with the emotional and social aftermath of the incident.

Experts and child welfare activists say this case underscores the urgent need for stronger support systems for young survivors — including timely psychological care, legal assistance, and long-term rehabilitation.

As the court prepares to decide the baby’s future, the young survivor now begins a long road to healing, in a society still learning how to support its most vulnerable.