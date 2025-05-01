Senior Citizen Dies After Fall While Checking Water Tank Sensor in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: A 65-year-old man tragically lost his life after falling from the fourth-floor terrace of his residence in Nagpur’s Pratapnagar area while inspecting a water tank sensor.

The incident occurred around 5 PM at Vikta Apartment, Sujata Layout, Dindayal Nagar. The deceased, Satish Ramchandra Deshmukh, was climbing an iron ladder to check the sensor when he reportedly lost his balance and fell from a height of approximately 7 feet, sustaining critical injuries.

He was immediately taken to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he was declared dead during treatment. Following a complaint by his brother, Pravin Ramchandra Deshmukh (58), Pratapnagar Police registered a case of accidental death.

