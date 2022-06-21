Senior citizen crushed to death by truck in Sitabuldi

Nagpur: A 59-year old man was killed when his motorcycle skidded near Morris College T-Point and was later crushed by a truck in the Sitabuldi area on Sunday evening.
The deceased was identified as Sanjay Ramaswamy, a resident of Raj Bhavan Tekdi Road, Sadar. According to police, Sanjay was working with Mure Memorial Hospital. The accident occurred when he was going home on a two-wheeler (MH-31/FJ 9927). He lost control over the motorcycle near Morris CollegeT-Point and the bike skidded on the road due to heavy rains.
As Sanjay fell on the road, a tanker truck (MH-31/FC 4505) coming from behind crushed him under the rear wheel. He died on the spot. The tanker driver fled the spot soon after the mishap fearing angry reaction from nearby people. Sanjay Ramaswamy was a well known national carom player.
A case was registered by Sitabuldi police under relevant sections of the IPC and a search is on for the tanker driver.