Senior citizen crushed to death by truck in Sitabuldi

Nagpur: A 59-year old man was killed when his motorcycle skidded near Morris College T-Point and was later crushed by a truck in the Sitabuldi area on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Sanjay Ramaswamy, a resident of Raj Bhavan Tekdi Road, Sadar. According to police, Sanjay was working with Mure Memorial Hospital. The accident occurred when he was going home on a two-wheeler (MH-31/FJ 9927). He lost control over the motorcycle near Morris CollegeT-Point and the bike skidded on the road due to heavy rains.