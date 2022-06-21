DPS MIHAN organises International Yoga Day

Nagpur: Delhi Public School MIHAN organised a Yoga Session for their staff on the occasion of International Yoga Day on June 21. Abhilash Bhusari and Sourav Ghatak, the Sports faculty of DPS MIHAN, conducted the Yoga Session for the teaching and non – teaching staff of the school.
The session started with Surya Namaskar after which various Asanas like Kapalabhati, Padmasana, Tadasan, Tolasan, Vajrasan, Shashankasan etc were performed one after the other. Abhilash Bhusari provided information about the asanas and the benefits of performing yoga regularly. He also emphasised on inculcating the habit of doing yoga on a daily basis as it improves concentration, activates the brain and also makes our organs strong.
The session concluded with syncronized recitation of Omkar. The Principal of Delhi Public School MIHAN addressed the session and advised to practice yoga or some or the other form of exercise on a regular basis to remain mentally and physically fit.