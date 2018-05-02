Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Feb 25th, 2020

    Senior citizen cheated of Rs 75,000 on pretext of updating KYC in Sonegaon

    Nagpur: A senior citizen fell prey to the cyber crime as a miscreant pilfered Rs 75000 his bank account on the pretext of updating KYC in Sonegaon police area. Cops are seraching for the accused.

    The complainant, Anil Vishnupant Kashikar (76), resident of Plot No. A4/305, Utthan Complex, Wardha Road, received an SMS from mobile phone 9423101874 on January 1, 2020, informing him that the KYC limit of his bank account has expired and the bank account will be closed within 24 hours. The SMS further informed Kashikar to call Customer Care No. 6294237229 for details. Subsequently, Kashikar phoned the Customer Care and gave his pension and savings account numbers and other vital details. Armed with the details, the unidentified trickster withdrew total Rs 75000 from both the accounts of Kashikar fraudulently.

    Sonegaon police constable Maroti has registered a case under Sections 419, 420 of the IPC read with Section 66(C)(D) of IT Act and searching for the trickster.

    Happening Nagpur
    I-Clean Nagpur beautifies Sitabuldi Police Station
    I-Clean Nagpur beautifies Sitabuldi Police Station
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    Nagpur Crime News
    Dhaba owner murdered brutally near Nagpur
    Dhaba owner murdered brutally near Nagpur
    Con man dupes businessman of Rs 22.50 lakh in Mankapur
    Con man dupes businessman of Rs 22.50 lakh in Mankapur
    Maharashtra News
    सीएए, एनआरसी, एनपीए हा व्हायरस आहे तो थांबवा
    सीएए, एनआरसी, एनपीए हा व्हायरस आहे तो थांबवा
    सातबारा फेरफार ऑनलाईन प्रक्रिया ग्रामीण तहसील कार्यालयाशी संलग्नित – ठाकरे
    सातबारा फेरफार ऑनलाईन प्रक्रिया ग्रामीण तहसील कार्यालयाशी संलग्नित – ठाकरे
    Hindi News
    Video: अपराधी संतोष आंबेकर का बंगला किया जमीनदोस्त
    Video: अपराधी संतोष आंबेकर का बंगला किया जमीनदोस्त
    रिजल्ट बेहतर करने इस बार 10वी की परीक्षा में बदलेगा मार्किंग पैटर्न
    रिजल्ट बेहतर करने इस बार 10वी की परीक्षा में बदलेगा मार्किंग पैटर्न
    Trending News
    Over 50,000 travellers screened at Mumbai airport for coronavirus symptoms
    Over 50,000 travellers screened at Mumbai airport for coronavirus symptoms
    Garbage collection scam: NMC babus resort to cover up act, may spare AG, BVG with petty fine
    Garbage collection scam: NMC babus resort to cover up act, may spare AG, BVG with petty fine
    Featured News
    CM Uddhav Thackeray Announces First List of Crop Loan Waiver, Over 15,000 Farmers Benefited
    CM Uddhav Thackeray Announces First List of Crop Loan Waiver, Over 15,000 Farmers Benefited
    Maharashtra Budget session begins, BJP raises farm loan waiver issue
    Maharashtra Budget session begins, BJP raises farm loan waiver issue
    Trending In Nagpur
    Dhaba owner murdered brutally near Nagpur
    Dhaba owner murdered brutally near Nagpur
    Senior citizen cheated of Rs 75,000 on pretext of updating KYC in Sonegaon
    Senior citizen cheated of Rs 75,000 on pretext of updating KYC in Sonegaon
    HC grants bail to two accused in attempting to murder case
    HC grants bail to two accused in attempting to murder case
    No five-day work week for hospitals, police, other essential services
    No five-day work week for hospitals, police, other essential services
    Con man dupes businessman of Rs 22.50 lakh in Mankapur
    Con man dupes businessman of Rs 22.50 lakh in Mankapur
    Video: NMC bulldozes Ambekar’s illegal bungalow in Itwari
    Video: NMC bulldozes Ambekar’s illegal bungalow in Itwari
    रिजल्ट बेहतर करने इस बार 10वी की परीक्षा में बदलेगा मार्किंग पैटर्न
    रिजल्ट बेहतर करने इस बार 10वी की परीक्षा में बदलेगा मार्किंग पैटर्न
    खटारा को दरकिनार कर खरीदेंगे CNG बसें
    खटारा को दरकिनार कर खरीदेंगे CNG बसें
    पियाजियो नागपुर बाजार के लिये सीएनजी प्रोडक्‍ट्स के साथ है पूरी तरह तैयार
    पियाजियो नागपुर बाजार के लिये सीएनजी प्रोडक्‍ट्स के साथ है पूरी तरह तैयार
    सातबारा फेरफार ऑनलाईन प्रक्रिया ग्रामीण तहसील कार्यालयाशी संलग्नित – ठाकरे
    सातबारा फेरफार ऑनलाईन प्रक्रिया ग्रामीण तहसील कार्यालयाशी संलग्नित – ठाकरे
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145