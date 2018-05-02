Senior citizen cheated of Rs 75,000 on pretext of updating KYC in Sonegaon

Nagpur: A senior citizen fell prey to the cyber crime as a miscreant pilfered Rs 75000 his bank account on the pretext of updating KYC in Sonegaon police area. Cops are seraching for the accused.

The complainant, Anil Vishnupant Kashikar (76), resident of Plot No. A4/305, Utthan Complex, Wardha Road, received an SMS from mobile phone 9423101874 on January 1, 2020, informing him that the KYC limit of his bank account has expired and the bank account will be closed within 24 hours. The SMS further informed Kashikar to call Customer Care No. 6294237229 for details. Subsequently, Kashikar phoned the Customer Care and gave his pension and savings account numbers and other vital details. Armed with the details, the unidentified trickster withdrew total Rs 75000 from both the accounts of Kashikar fraudulently.

Sonegaon police constable Maroti has registered a case under Sections 419, 420 of the IPC read with Section 66(C)(D) of IT Act and searching for the trickster.