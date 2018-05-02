Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Dhaba owner murdered brutally near Nagpur

    Nagpur: A dhaba owner was murdered brutally by an unidentified assailant in Deolapar on Nagpur-Jabalpur Highway the wee hours of Tuesday. Cops have mounted a hunt to nab the assailant.

    According to reports, a resident of Wadamba, Prakash Balgovind Jaiswal runs a dhaba near Deolapar on Nagpur-Jabalpur Highway. Prakash came to his on Monday night as usual. At that time, apart from Prakash, his two servants and three labourers of nearby brick kiln were present in the dhaba. However, around 4-5 am of Tuesday, Prakash was found murdered by unidentified assailant. His body bore deep stab wounds on cheeks. Blood was splattered all over the place and under the cot as well.

    On being informed, a team of cops rushed to the spot and started investigation. A hunt has been mounted to nab the assailant

