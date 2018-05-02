HC grants bail to two accused in attempting to murder case

Nagpur: Justice Rohit Deo of Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court granted regular bail to two accused in attempt to murder case. The accused are Navnath Vishnu Solankar and Yogesh alias Sonu Kailash Shinde.

Solankar and Shinde were arrested on 13-01-2020 for offences with under Sections 307,325,143,323,147,148,149 of the Indian Penal Code registered vide Crime No. 27/19 dated 21-01-19 with Police Station Risod Dist. Washim.

First Information Report was lodged by complainant Bharat Shinde. As per his report, on 21-01-19, the son of the informant was studying in BM College, Risod. There was some dispute amongst the students of the college. On 16/01/2019 at 11.30 a.m. he got the call that some boys are quarreling with his son. Hence, the informant went to college. As he reached the college, Shankar Parbat and Gopal Mitkari, both residents of Nijampur, said ‘Potte Bolwa Re”. When the informant admonished them, Mitkari, Amol Gajanan Karhe, Navnath Solankar, Shankar Dattrao Parbat, Yogesh Shinde, Monu Shinde, Pravin Raju Yeole, Kapil Ratan Golhare and Yash Santosh Agrawal assaulted the informant with stick and iron rod. In the assault, head of the informant was torn. He also sustained injury on his arm. His tooth was also dislocated. He was taken to the Washim Hospital and thereafter to Secura Hospital, Washim for treatment.

It was argued that, injured is discharged from hospital. That, complainant is himself facing prosecution for offence under Sections 307, 363, 143, 147, 148, 504, 506 of IPC vide crime No. 75/19. It was further argued that, dispute was amongst students and incident had happened at the spur of moment.

Adv Mir Nagman Ali appeared for the accused Navnath Solankar and Yogesh Shinde.