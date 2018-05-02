Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

    Second senior most judge of the Bombay High Court, Justice Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari, has tendered his resignation. Justice Dharmadhikari told a lawyer in his court on Friday that he has tendered his resignation. However, he did did not specify the reason.

    He made the announcement when the lawyer, Mathew Nedumpara, mentioned a petition seeking for the court to hear it next week. “I have demitted the office. Today is my last day,” Justice Dharmadhikari told in the court.

    Nedumpara later said, “When the judge said he has resigned, I initially thought he said it in a lighter vein. He is a very senior judge and his resignation comes as a shock,” Justice Dharmadhikari, who was made judge of the Bombay High Court on November 14, 2003, was in line to be elevated as Chief Justice.

