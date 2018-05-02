Gang of hooligans damage several vehicles in Yashodhara Nagar

Nagpur: A gang of hooligans went on rampage and damaged several vehicles in Yashodhara Nagar police jurisdiction on Thursday night. The incident sparked outrage and residents gheraoed police station demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

On Thursday night, the gang of hudlums created terror by smashing several vehicles parked in Panchavati Nagar, Dhammadeep Nagar, Guruvar Bazaar, and Indira Nagar localities coming under Yashodhara Nagar police jurisdiction.

The rampaging went on for half an hour triggering terror and outrage among residents. The angry residents later gheraoed the police station demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

Police have booked the gang of unidentified accused and searching for them.