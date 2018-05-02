Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Aug 6th, 2019
Sushma Swaraj critically ill, rushed to AIIMS

Senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj has been admitted to AIIMS after suffering a heart attack on Tuesday evening. She is in a critical condition and is in emergency.

BJP leaders Dr Harshvardhan and Nitin Gadkari have reached AIIMS to meet her.

A star minister during Modi government’s first stint, Sushma Swaraj did not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and chose to sit out of the government this year on account of her health.

After PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony last month, Sushma Swaraj wrote an emotional message on Twitter, thanking PM Narendra Modi for giving her the opportunity to hold the office for five years.

In the tweet, Sushma Swaraj said, “Prime Minister, you gave me an opportunity to serve our countrymen and overseas Indians as the Foreign Minister for five years and personally, also, gave me respect throughout my tenure. I am very grateful to you. I pray that our government becomes very successful.”

