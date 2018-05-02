Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj is no more

New Delhi : Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has passed away at the age of 67.

She was rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences after she suffered a massive cardiac arrest.

Congress tweeted their condolences, writing on the social media website, “We are saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Smt Sushma Swaraj. Our condolences to her family and loved ones.

AIIMS doctors say that Sushma Swaraj suffered a cardiac arrest, she was administered CPR but did not respond to it. AIIMS to issue a detailed bulletin in a while.

Following the demise of senior BJP leaders, several party persons, including Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, & Pralhad Joshi are at AIIMS.

According to AIIMS doctors, she suffered a cardiac arrest, was administered CPR but did not respond.

Sushma’s last tweet: Earlier today, Sushma Swaraj had in a tweet congratulated the Prime Minister for move to revoke Article 370.

“@narendramodi ji – Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime.”

Sushma was source of inspiration for crores: PM

“A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people,” writes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paying tribute to the senior leader and former external affairs minister.

Modi went on to praise Swaraj saying, “Sushma Ji was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. She was admired and revered across party lines. She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to.”

Speaking about her outreach skills and her ability to help Indians in distress, he further wrote, “An excellent administrator, Sushma Ji set high standards in every Ministry she handled. She played a key role in bettering Indias ties with various nations. As a Minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians who were in distress in any part of the world.”

I am deeply grieved by the sad demise of #SushmaSwaraj ji: Nitin Gadkari reacts

श्रीमती सुषमा स्वराज जी के दुखद निधन से मुझे गहरा आघात लगा है। उन्होंने हमेशा मुझे बड़ी बहन का स्नेह दिया और संगठनात्मक सलाह देकर राजनीतिक अभिभावक का फ़र्ज़ निभाया। भारतीय राजनीति में मज़बूत विपक्षी और पूर्व विदेश मंत्री के तौर पर उनकी भूमिका को सदैव स्मरण किया जाएगा। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 6, 2019

Shocked & saddened by this news. I last saw Sushmaji at @PMOIndia’s swearing-in two months ago. She was a brilliant speaker in Hindi, a genuine “people’s person” in Government &I was proud of our excellent relationship when I chaired the External Affairs Committee. Om Shanti” — Shashi Tharoor, Congress leader

“Shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic news re #SushmaSwaraj My sincerest condolences. Knew her from SC days, as highly cultured attendee at my wifes ghazal & sufi recitals, most graceful, powerful orator, warm & helpful. Very soft & considerate yet committed to causes.”

— Abhishek Singhvi, Congress leader

“Shocked at the sudden demise of Smt. @SushmaSwaraj ji, India’s Ex-Foreign Minister and veteran Parliamentarian. Salute her service to the Nation. May her soul rest in peace.”

— Rajeev Shukla, Congress leader

I feel devastated to hear the sad news about passing on of Sushma Swaraj. Ever since she became my minister in 1977 in Haryana (youngest minister in the country) she had been very fond of me. She brought me as DG Doordarshan. Always a pillar of support. I love you maam! RIP.

— Dr SY Quraishi, Former Chief Election Commissioner

Sushma’s body to be kept at her house tonight:

Mortal remains of Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will be taken from AIIMS to her Delhi residence and will be kept there tonight ( Wenesday ).

Details of her funeral are yet to be disclosed.