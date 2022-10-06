Sena vs Sena row escalates on Dussehra as Shinde, Uddhav trade blistering barbs

Mumbai: The festival of Dussehra witnessed the ongoing political rivalry between two Shiv Sena factions going to a next level with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his former boss Uddhav Thackeray claiming to be “real” Shiv Sena in parallel Dussehra rallies where they both slammed each other for betrayal, media reports said.

According to reports, Shinde, who addressed the Dussehra rally at Mumbai’s BKC ground on Wednesday evening, got a major shot in the arm with the support of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s son Jaidev Thackeray. Shinde, who led the rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray that brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) Government earlier this year, said Shiv Sena betrayed the people and had to forgo Hindutva due to the State Government’s alliance with Congress and the NCP.

“Garv se kaho hum Hindu hain” Balasaheb had said. But we had to forgo Hindutva due to the alliance,” Shinde said. Alleging a major power tussle in the MVA Government, Shinde said many were discontent over the MVA Government formation. “You wanted to complete your term as CM so you kept watching the withering of the party with open eyes.”

Further slamming Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde said, “Maharashtra voters elected you and BJP in Assembly elections, but you betrayed people by allying with Congress and NCP. The true legacy of Balasaheb is the legacy of ideology. Our ideology will not change. Betrayal has happened but it has happened in 2019. During campaigning, photos of Babasaheb Thackeray and Narendra Modi were put together. You betrayed the people of Maharashtra. What we have done is a revolution,” the Chief Minister said in his speech at MMRDA ground in Mumbai.

Responding to Thackeray’s ‘Kattappa’ remark, Shinde said, “They call me ‘Kattappa’. I want to tell you, that even ‘Kattappa’ had self-respect, and was not a double standard like you. This is the Shiv Sena which does not belong to Uddhav Thackeray, nor Eknath Shinde… this is a Shiv Sena that belongs to the teachings of Balasaheb Thackeray.”

The Maharashtra CM asked Uddhav Thackeray to kneel down at Bal Thackeray’s memorial in Mumbai and apologise for ‘betraying’ people of Maharashtra.

On the other hand, Uddhav Thackeray addressed the annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai where he compared Shinde to “Kattappa”, “Ravan” and “Gaddar” (traitor). “Those whom we gave everything have betrayed us and those who were not given anything, are all together. This Sena is not of one or two but of all of you. As long as you are with me, I will be the leader of the party,” he said.

In a veiled dig at Shinde’s faction of the Shiv Sena, Thackeray said, “Ravan is different this time. As per our yearly tradition, there will be a ‘Ravan Dahan’ ceremony, but the Ravan of this year is different. With time, Ravan also changes… Today, it is the traitors (who are Ravan).”

Thackeray said he gave the responsibility of the state when he was admitted to the hospital but he became “Kattappa” and betrayed him. “The only thing I feel bad and angry about is that when I was admitted to the hospital, the people whom I gave the responsibility (of the state) became ‘Kattappa’ and betrayed us… They were cutting me and thinking that I would never return from hospital,” he said.

Thackeray highlighted that he joined hands with Congress and the NCP to teach a lesson to BJP which “backstabbed” him.

