Nagpur cops detain Bharat Mukti Morcha activists for attempting to gherao RSS headquarters

Nagpur: Several Bharat Mukti Morcha activists including Waman Meshram, President, BAMCEF were detained by Nagpur Police for organizing a morcha on Rashtriya Sevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters here, on Thursday.

Claiming that RSS ideology is not adhering to Indian Constitution, the Bharat Mukti Morcha had called for a march on RSS HQ under the leadership of Meshram. As a precautionary measure Nagpur Cops barricaded all the avenues reaching RSS HQ in Reshimbagh and turned the area into a Chhaoni.

Hundreds of Bharat Mukti Morcha activists led by Waman Meshram led the march towards RSS HQ. However, midway they were intercepted by the cops, as they lacked permission from the authorities. Subsequently, an argument broke down between them and activists started agitating at Indora Square. Following which, cops detained several activists including BAMCEF president.

