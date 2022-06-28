Sena rebels plan to move Governor, explore no-trust vote after SC relief

Mumbai: With the Supreme Court extending the deadline for them to file a response to disqualification notices, the Shiv Sena’s rebel group led by Eknath Shinde is learnt to be strategising to approach the Governor, informing him of their decision to withdraw support from the MVA, and thereby, prompting a floor test.
Highly placed sources said, “The Shinde faction is likely to approach Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan, informing its decision to distance itself from Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.”
The Supreme Court’s order granting relief to the Sena rebels has also sparked worries in the Shiv Sena with a senior leader pointing out: “While the Apex Court has given two weeks’ time to the rebels to respond to disqualification notices served by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, our plea for disallowing floor test till July 11 was not considered.”
Shinde termed the Supreme Court’s notice to the Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker a “victory of Balasaheb’s Hindutva”. The apex issued a notice to Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly, Secretary of Maharashtra State Legislative Assembly, and others on pleas by rebel Shiv Sena MLAs against the disqualification notice served on them. It has listed the matter for hearing next on July 11. The court was hearing two petitions challenging the decision by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal to recognise Ajay Choudhary as leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party (SSLP) in place of Shinde, and the disqualification notices served on Shinde and the 15 MLAs.
The political crisis in Maharashtra has given rise to the question whether the Shiv Sena rebels can avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law.