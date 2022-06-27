First victory for Shinde camp, SC relief from disqualification

Advertisement

In a major and first relief to rebel Shiv Sena lawmakers led by PWD Minister Eknath Shinde, the Supreme Court kept in abeyance the disqualification proceedings before the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly till July 11 and sought responses to pleas by rebel MLAs questioning the legality of notices seeking their disqualification.

The Shinde camp had filed two petitions before the apex court, one by Shinde and other by Bharat Bhagwakar who questioned the legality in issuing disqualification notice to rebel MLAs now camping in a five star hotel in Guwahati.