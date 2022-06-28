NMC launches intense anti-encroachment drive in Nagpur

Advertisement

Material seized from encroachers to remain impounded for a period of 30 days

Nagpur: To deter encroachers in public places, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC)has issued a warning that henceforth material seized in anti-encroachment drive would remain impounded for a period of month. The civic body from Tuesday launched a comprehensive and intensive anti-encroachment drive in the city.

Advertisement

On Monday, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Radhkrishnan B chaired a meeting with officials of civic body to discuss the issue threadbare. He directed issuing directions to all ten Assistant Commissioners to monitor the drive and ensure compliance with new rules as to confiscation of items seized during drive.

Additional Commissioner Ram Joshi, Deputy Commissioner and Solid Waste Management Nodal Director Dr Gajendra Mahalle, Assistant Commissioners Ashok Patil, Prakash Varade, Vijay Humne, Ganesh Rathod, Harish Raut, Ghanshyam Pandhare, Kiran Bagde, Garden Superintendent Amol Chourapagar, Market Superintendent Shrikant Vaidya were present in the meeting.

NMC decided to clear the public places to restore order. The encroachments on city roads lead to severe inconvenience to citizens and also reason for traffic and parking problems. Also tne major problem being faced in the city is throwing of waste after the market timings. Municipal Commissioner directed strict action against encroachments on footpaths, removal of hand carts, demolition of temporary shops, shop materials and all other types of encroachments in the city.

NMC has already requested city police for adequate police bandobast during the drive. Members of Nuisance Detection Squad (NDS) will also be present during the anti-encroachment squads. This special action is being taken to clear the sidewalks so that pedestrian can stay clear of the roads and side margins can come handy for parking of vehicles. NMC in its release warned that they will confiscate hand carts and all other materials during the encroachment operation. The seized material will not be returned for 30-days and after this Deputy Commissioner, Enforcement Department, can return the confiscated material to the concerned encroacher after paying fines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement