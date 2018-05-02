Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Mar 9th, 2020
    Sena objects to BJP’s criticism of Uddhav’s Ayodhya visit

    Shiv Sena has strongly objected to Bharatiya Janata Party’s criticism of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s Ayodhya visit on March 7.”CM Uddhav Thackeray’s Ayodhya visit concluded successfully.

    After this visit of the Chief Minister, the BJP is needlessly criticising the state government. Uddhav Thackeray had visited Ayodhya even when Devendra Fadnavis was at the helm in Maharashtra. Till that point, Uddhav Thackeray was a Hindutvavadi. Now he is not Hindutvavadi in the eyes of BJP as he formed a government with Congress and NCP,” Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana said in its editorial.

    “The truth is Uddhav Thackeray followed Raj Dharma by forming a government with Congress and NCP. He is committed to providing the basic necessities to the people of Maharashtra. This was also the Raj Dharma followed by Lord Ram,” it added.

    On March 7, the Maharashtra Chief Minister announced a fund of Rs 1 crore from his trust for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

    Speaking in Ayodhya, Thackeray had said, “Today, I want to announce that not from the state government, but from my trust, I offer an amount of Rs 1 crore for the construction of Ram Temple here. It is just a small contribution from our part.”

    Thackeray also said that though he is no longer associated with the BJP, he is not separated from Hindutva.BJP does not mean Hindutva, both are different, he added.

