Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |

    4 kill neighbour in Kuhi near Nagpur suspecting black magic, held

    Nagpur: Four persons have been arrested for allegedly killing their 55-year-old neighbour on suspicion of practicing black magic in Nagpur district, police said on Sunday.

    The incident occurred on Saturday in Kuhi tehsil, about 40 kms away from Nagpur, when the accused caught hold of the victim, Vidhyadhar Rangari, and attacked him with iron rods, a police officer said.

    Police said that the accused suspected that ‘black magic’ practiced by Rangari was responsible for ill-health of their relative.

    They have been identified as Purushottam Bhujade (32), Devendra alias Doma Bhujade (29), Dharmendra Bhujade (25), and Shridhar Bhujade (34), he said.

    All of them have been booked on the charge of murder under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

    A local court remanded them in the custody of police for five days on Saturday.

    Happening Nagpur
    CARE to contain anger of juveniles on wrong end of law
    CARE to contain anger of juveniles on wrong end of law
    In Pic: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport observes anti-hijack mock exercise
    In Pic: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport observes anti-hijack mock exercise
    Nagpur Crime News
    4 kill neighbour in Kuhi near Nagpur suspecting black magic, held
    4 kill neighbour in Kuhi near Nagpur suspecting black magic, held
    Juvenile boy rapes 16-yr old girl with marriage promise in Kamptee
    Juvenile boy rapes 16-yr old girl with marriage promise in Kamptee
    Maharashtra News
    मागितले रेल्वे आरक्षण मिळाले चक्क दोन डबे नितीन गडकरी धावले दिव्यांगाच्या मदतीसाठी
    मागितले रेल्वे आरक्षण मिळाले चक्क दोन डबे नितीन गडकरी धावले दिव्यांगाच्या मदतीसाठी
    पालकमंत्र्यांची मेयो, मेडीकल आणि विमानतळाला आकस्मिक भेट
    पालकमंत्र्यांची मेयो, मेडीकल आणि विमानतळाला आकस्मिक भेट
    Hindi News
    पानी बचाओ, तिलक होली का दिया संदेश
    पानी बचाओ, तिलक होली का दिया संदेश
    गोंदियाः बिना सरकारी मदद, श्रमदान से बन रहा है बाघ नदी पर पुल
    गोंदियाः बिना सरकारी मदद, श्रमदान से बन रहा है बाघ नदी पर पुल
    Trending News
    4 kill neighbour in Kuhi near Nagpur suspecting black magic, held
    4 kill neighbour in Kuhi near Nagpur suspecting black magic, held
    Aapli Bus Ticket Scam: Drivers, conductors key conspirators
    Aapli Bus Ticket Scam: Drivers, conductors key conspirators
    Featured News
    Nagpur university has Rs 191 crore with Yes Bank: official
    Nagpur university has Rs 191 crore with Yes Bank: official
    हिम्मत हैं तो काचीपुरा का अतिक्रमण हटाए तुकाराम मूंढ़े
    हिम्मत हैं तो काचीपुरा का अतिक्रमण हटाए तुकाराम मूंढ़े
    Trending In Nagpur
    4 kill neighbour in Kuhi near Nagpur suspecting black magic, held
    4 kill neighbour in Kuhi near Nagpur suspecting black magic, held
    मागितले रेल्वे आरक्षण मिळाले चक्क दोन डबे नितीन गडकरी धावले दिव्यांगाच्या मदतीसाठी
    मागितले रेल्वे आरक्षण मिळाले चक्क दोन डबे नितीन गडकरी धावले दिव्यांगाच्या मदतीसाठी
    पालकमंत्र्यांची मेयो, मेडीकल आणि विमानतळाला आकस्मिक भेट
    पालकमंत्र्यांची मेयो, मेडीकल आणि विमानतळाला आकस्मिक भेट
    पानी बचाओ, तिलक होली का दिया संदेश
    पानी बचाओ, तिलक होली का दिया संदेश
    गडकरींमुळे मिळाला हार्वेस्टरचालक शेतकर्‍यांना न्याय, टोलमधूनही मुक्ती
    गडकरींमुळे मिळाला हार्वेस्टरचालक शेतकर्‍यांना न्याय, टोलमधूनही मुक्ती
    वठोडा पुलिस स्टेशन अंतर्गत हत्या
    वठोडा पुलिस स्टेशन अंतर्गत हत्या
    सरकार या कार्पोरेट की मोहताज नहीं पत्रकार की साख स्व.भुवन भूषण देवलिया की पत्रकारिता आज भी प्रासंगिकःपीसी शर्मा
    सरकार या कार्पोरेट की मोहताज नहीं पत्रकार की साख स्व.भुवन भूषण देवलिया की पत्रकारिता आज भी प्रासंगिकःपीसी शर्मा
    Women in Armed Forces
    Women in Armed Forces
    Bhandara : Cops raid sand mining site in guise of marriage party
    Bhandara : Cops raid sand mining site in guise of marriage party
    जि.प. सीईओंनी केली मनपाच्या के.टी. नगर रुग्णालयाची पाहणी
    जि.प. सीईओंनी केली मनपाच्या के.टी. नगर रुग्णालयाची पाहणी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145