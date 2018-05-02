4 kill neighbour in Kuhi near Nagpur suspecting black magic, held

Nagpur: Four persons have been arrested for allegedly killing their 55-year-old neighbour on suspicion of practicing black magic in Nagpur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday in Kuhi tehsil, about 40 kms away from Nagpur, when the accused caught hold of the victim, Vidhyadhar Rangari, and attacked him with iron rods, a police officer said.

Police said that the accused suspected that ‘black magic’ practiced by Rangari was responsible for ill-health of their relative.

They have been identified as Purushottam Bhujade (32), Devendra alias Doma Bhujade (29), Dharmendra Bhujade (25), and Shridhar Bhujade (34), he said.

All of them have been booked on the charge of murder under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

A local court remanded them in the custody of police for five days on Saturday.