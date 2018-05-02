Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Oct 29th, 2019
Sena not promised CM’s post for 2.5 yrs: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the Shiv Sena was not promised the CM’s post for two-and-a-half years when the alliance was formalised before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Amid the ongoing tussle between the BJP and Sena over sharing of power in the next state government, Fadnavis also
asserted that he will be the chief minister for another five years.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray last week reminded the BJP of the 50:50 formula “agreed upon” between himself, BJP president Amit Shah and Fadnavis ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

“The Shiv Sena was not promised CM’s post for two-and-a-half years when the alliance was formalised before the Lok Sabha polls,” Fadnavis told reporters at his official residence ‘Varsha’.

The BJP-led alliance will provide a “stable and efficient” government for next five years, he said.

Fadnavis said the BJP Legislature Party will elect its new leader on Wednesday.

