Sena ministers attend meet called by Fadnavis

Shiv Sena ministers on Wednesday attended a meeting over the agrarian crisis in the state, chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Sahyadri State Guest House in Mumbai.

Six Shiv Sena ministers including Eknath Shinde and Ramdas Kadam were present in the meeting.

After the conclusion of the meeting with incumbent Chief Minister in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam said, “This meeting was regarding farmers’ issues. Tomorrow no one can say Shiv Sena did not come for farmers’ problems, so we attended this meeting. We demanded Rs 25,000 per acre compensation for farmers immediately.”

The state government had already approved Rs 10,000 crore to provide relief to farmers affected by rains in the state.

Fadnavis had on Sunday visited Lakhanwada, Chikhalgaon and Mhaispur villages in Akola district to inspect crop damages due to unseasonal rains and interacted with farmers.

Fadnavis had asked officials to act as a mediator between insurance companies and farmers to get early and maximum assistance and ensure not a single farmer be kept deprived of assistance.