Dragon Palace dazzles up for its 20th Foundation Day

Nagpur: Buddhist Temple, Dragon Palace has bee beautifully decorated to observe its 20th foundation day in city’s outskirts Kamptee on the occasion of Kartik Pournima i.e. on Tuesday, November 12 from 10 am. Offering of traditional prayers, in the presence of Japanese dignitaries and monks along with cultural programmes and several other events have been organized by Ogawa Society, Kamptee in the serene aura of Dragon Place to mark this occasion.

Besides, a special function has also been organized to commemorate, Noriko Ogawa, the patron of Dragon Palace Temple who breathed her last on September 5, 2019 in Tokyo (Japan).

Nichiyu (Kansen) MOCHIDA, president, International Buddhist Fellowship Association and Head Priest of Sogenji Temple, Chiba, Japan, Minobusan KUonji, Yamanshi, Japan will presided the function.

Several other Indian as well as Japanese dignitaries are also set to mark their presence this occasion.