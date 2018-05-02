Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Jan 7th, 2020

    Sena: Free Kashmir posters won’t be tolerated

    Mumbai: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena, on posters of ‘Free Kashmir’ appearing at the JNU solidarity sit-ins at Gateway of India, Mumbai. “I read in newspaper that those who held ‘free Kashmir’ banner clarified that they want to be free of restrictions on internet services,mobile services and other issues. Also, if anyone talks of freedom of Kashmir from India then it will not be tolerated.”

    People protesting against the JNU violence were evicted from Gateway of India in south Mumbai on Tuesday morning as roads were getting blocked and tourists and common people were facing problems, a police official said.

    Police had appealed to protesters to shift but they didn’t listen, so they were “relocated” to Azad Maidan near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the official said. “As the demonstration was posing problems for tourists and in traffic movement, we requested the protesters to move to Azad Maidan. But some groups did not listen despite our repeated request, so we relocated them to the Azad Maidan,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1) Sangramsingh Nishandar said.

    Happening Nagpur
    Save Speechless Organization provides home to stray puppies in Nagpur
    Save Speechless Organization provides home to stray puppies in Nagpur
    7th Wine festival opens with a bang
    7th Wine festival opens with a bang
    Nagpur Crime News
    Rickshaw with two cloth parcels stolen in Gandhibagh
    Rickshaw with two cloth parcels stolen in Gandhibagh
    Two men knocked dead by truck, car in Pardi, Kapil Nagar
    Two men knocked dead by truck, car in Pardi, Kapil Nagar
    Maharashtra News
    आयसीआयसीआय अॅकॅडमी फॉर स्किल्स सर्व संकटांवर मात करून यश मिळवण्यासाठी करते सहाय्य
    आयसीआयसीआय अॅकॅडमी फॉर स्किल्स सर्व संकटांवर मात करून यश मिळवण्यासाठी करते सहाय्य
    विद्यार्थीही आता म्हणतील, ‘मम्मी पापा यू टू’
    विद्यार्थीही आता म्हणतील, ‘मम्मी पापा यू टू’
    Hindi News
    जेएनयू में विद्यार्थियों पर किए गए हमले का नागपुर के विद्यार्थियों ने किया विरोध
    जेएनयू में विद्यार्थियों पर किए गए हमले का नागपुर के विद्यार्थियों ने किया विरोध
    एतिहासिक रहा सिंधी समाज का तीसरा
    एतिहासिक रहा सिंधी समाज का तीसरा
    Trending News
    Relative of Shiv Sena’s Kanhan Nagar Parishad poll candidate brutally murdered
    Relative of Shiv Sena’s Kanhan Nagar Parishad poll candidate brutally murdered
    Sena: Free Kashmir posters won’t be tolerated
    Sena: Free Kashmir posters won’t be tolerated
    Featured News
    Novel move: NMC, Traffic cops to launch “Mummy Papa You Too” campaign for cleanliness in city
    Novel move: NMC, Traffic cops to launch “Mummy Papa You Too” campaign for cleanliness in city
    Maharashtra: Massive fire in Mumbai building; eight injured
    Maharashtra: Massive fire in Mumbai building; eight injured
    Trending In Nagpur
    Rickshaw with two cloth parcels stolen in Gandhibagh
    Rickshaw with two cloth parcels stolen in Gandhibagh
    Two men knocked dead by truck, car in Pardi, Kapil Nagar
    Two men knocked dead by truck, car in Pardi, Kapil Nagar
    OCHRI Wellness assessment camp held for CISF
    OCHRI Wellness assessment camp held for CISF
    Relative of Shiv Sena’s Kanhan Nagar Parishad poll candidate brutally murdered
    Relative of Shiv Sena’s Kanhan Nagar Parishad poll candidate brutally murdered
    Youths submit Memorandum for repealing CAA being Unconstitutional
    Youths submit Memorandum for repealing CAA being Unconstitutional
    Novel move: NMC, Traffic cops to launch “Mummy Papa You Too” campaign for cleanliness in city
    Novel move: NMC, Traffic cops to launch “Mummy Papa You Too” campaign for cleanliness in city
    धरमपेठ झोनमध्ये ७ जानेवारी रोजी 2४ तासांचे शटडाऊन
    धरमपेठ झोनमध्ये ७ जानेवारी रोजी 2४ तासांचे शटडाऊन
    75-year old woman’s organs save lives of two persons in Nagpur
    75-year old woman’s organs save lives of two persons in Nagpur
    Nagpur sees 10% decline in crimes in 2019
    Nagpur sees 10% decline in crimes in 2019
    ‘ सेव स्पीचलेस आर्गेनाइजेशन ‘ की पहल से मिला बेजुबानों को घर
    ‘ सेव स्पीचलेस आर्गेनाइजेशन ‘ की पहल से मिला बेजुबानों को घर
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145