Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility for JNU violence

New Delhi: Pinky Chaudhary (pictured alongside) of the fringe group, Hindu Raksha Dal, claims responsibility for the violence at JNU on Sunday. The Delhi police are investigating the claims. “JNU is a hotbed of anti-national activities, we can’t tolerate this. We take full responsibility of the attack in JNU and would like to say that they were our workers” Chaudhary said.

“Claims made by the Hindu Raksha Dal Chief Pinky Chaudhary are being investigated. Delhi Police has taken cognizance. To identity masked men in JNU, police is taking the help of video footage as well as face recognition systems,” the police said.