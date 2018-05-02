Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Oct 29th, 2019

Sena cancels BJP meet as tussle intensifies

Hours after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis denied the Shiv Sena was assured post of the CM for 2.5 years as part of a power sharing “formula”, Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday cancelled his party’s meeting with the BJP on formation of the next government.

The development might potentially worsen the already strained relationship between the two parties.

A senior Sena leader said the meet, scheduled to be held here at 4 pm, was cancelled by Thackeray after the CM’s statement on sharing of power.

The meeting was to be attended by Union minister Prakash Javadekar and senior Sena leaders.

“Union minister Prakash Javdekar and party leader Bhupendra Yadav were supposed to attend the meeting to start discussions on formation of the next government from the BJP side, while the Sena would have been represented by Subhash Desai and Sanjay Raut,” the Sena leader said.

The development came within hours of Fadnavis’ presser in which he denied that the Sena was ever promised the CM’s post for two-and-a-half years when the alliance was formalised before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Happening Nagpur
Even rain marks its presence at Gondwana Club ‘Diwali Milan’ party
Even rain marks its presence at Gondwana Club ‘Diwali Milan’ party
Music, food, family and celebration all together @VCA club Jamtha
Music, food, family and celebration all together @VCA club Jamtha
Nagpur Crime News
Failed to run-over man, miscreants launch deadly attack on him in Nandanvan
Failed to run-over man, miscreants launch deadly attack on him in Nandanvan
Youth murdered over tearing elected MLA’s banner in Hudkeshwar
Youth murdered over tearing elected MLA’s banner in Hudkeshwar
Maharashtra News
ट्रॅव्हल्सच्या धडकेत महेंद्र बोरकर यांचा मृत्य रामटेक
ट्रॅव्हल्सच्या धडकेत महेंद्र बोरकर यांचा मृत्य रामटेक
दीपावलीच्या पहाटे राममंदिरावर भक्तांची अलोट गर्दी
दीपावलीच्या पहाटे राममंदिरावर भक्तांची अलोट गर्दी
Hindi News
महापौर नंदा जिचकार ने किया छठ पुजा तैयारियों का निरीक्षण
महापौर नंदा जिचकार ने किया छठ पुजा तैयारियों का निरीक्षण
देवेंद्र फडणवीस की जगह चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले को मुख्यमंत्री बनाएं- आशीष देशमुख
देवेंद्र फडणवीस की जगह चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले को मुख्यमंत्री बनाएं- आशीष देशमुख
Trending News
Sena cancels BJP meet as tussle intensifies
Sena cancels BJP meet as tussle intensifies
Video: Rs 2.51 cr booty seized from gangster Ambekar’s house
Video: Rs 2.51 cr booty seized from gangster Ambekar’s house
Featured News
Justice Sharad Bobde to take oath as next CJI on Nov 18
Justice Sharad Bobde to take oath as next CJI on Nov 18
Venkaiah Naidu to visit Nagpur on Oct 30
Venkaiah Naidu to visit Nagpur on Oct 30
Trending In Nagpur
Nandkishore Sarda, Anant Agrawal & Ganpatrai Agrawal to be Honored with NCCL Awards 2019
Nandkishore Sarda, Anant Agrawal & Ganpatrai Agrawal to be Honored with NCCL Awards 2019
Woman abandons newborn on footpath in Sadar, booked
Woman abandons newborn on footpath in Sadar, booked
Man dies of electrocution in Jaripatka
Man dies of electrocution in Jaripatka
महापौर नंदा जिचकार ने किया छठ पुजा तैयारियों का निरीक्षण
महापौर नंदा जिचकार ने किया छठ पुजा तैयारियों का निरीक्षण
Even rain marks its presence at Gondwana Club ‘Diwali Milan’ party
Even rain marks its presence at Gondwana Club ‘Diwali Milan’ party
महापौरांनी केली छठ पूजा तयारीची पाहणी
महापौरांनी केली छठ पूजा तयारीची पाहणी
Hooligans booked for creating ruckus in Imamwada
Hooligans booked for creating ruckus in Imamwada
देवेंद्र फडणवीस की जगह चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले को मुख्यमंत्री बनाएं- आशीष देशमुख
देवेंद्र फडणवीस की जगह चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले को मुख्यमंत्री बनाएं- आशीष देशमुख
Failed to run-over man, miscreants launch deadly attack on him in Nandanvan
Failed to run-over man, miscreants launch deadly attack on him in Nandanvan
दी होलसेल ग्रेन सीड्स मर्चेंट्स एसोसिएशन के दिवाली स्नेह सम्मेलन का हुआ सफल आयोजन
दी होलसेल ग्रेन सीड्स मर्चेंट्स एसोसिएशन के दिवाली स्नेह सम्मेलन का हुआ सफल आयोजन
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145