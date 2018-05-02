Sena cancels BJP meet as tussle intensifies

Hours after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis denied the Shiv Sena was assured post of the CM for 2.5 years as part of a power sharing “formula”, Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday cancelled his party’s meeting with the BJP on formation of the next government.

The development might potentially worsen the already strained relationship between the two parties.

A senior Sena leader said the meet, scheduled to be held here at 4 pm, was cancelled by Thackeray after the CM’s statement on sharing of power.

The meeting was to be attended by Union minister Prakash Javadekar and senior Sena leaders.

“Union minister Prakash Javdekar and party leader Bhupendra Yadav were supposed to attend the meeting to start discussions on formation of the next government from the BJP side, while the Sena would have been represented by Subhash Desai and Sanjay Raut,” the Sena leader said.

The development came within hours of Fadnavis’ presser in which he denied that the Sena was ever promised the CM’s post for two-and-a-half years when the alliance was formalised before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.