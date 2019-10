Even rain marks its presence at Gondwana Club ‘Diwali Milan’ party

Diwali is that time of the year when we don our jazziest outfits and pull out our sparkly shoes to enjoy the grand celebrations with our near and dears. City most happening place Gondwana Club organized ‘Diwali Milan’ party for the family and friends of their members on Sunday evening.

Where everyone took out there time after Laxmi Puja and marked their presence in the club with their families to make celebration brighter. Decor and ambiance was elegant. While children were also spotted having fun time with their mates, even rain could not resist to ensure its presence in the night.

– Pics By Rajesh Bansod