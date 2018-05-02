Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Mon, Jul 5th, 2021

    Amazon Company’s goods worth Rs 1.2 lakh stolen from truck in Beltarodi

    Nagpur: Unidentified persons burgled 77 boxes containing various goods of Amazon Company from a parked truck in Beltarodi police jurisdiction in the wee hours of July 2.

    The complainant, Sumitsingh Ishwarsingh (31), native of Haryana, loaded his container truck (HR-46/AF 5576) with goods of Amazon Company from a godown in Gurgaon. He was taking the goods to Vijaywada in Andhra Pradesh. On July 2, he stopped his truck at Panzari Toll Post for tea. Later Sumitsingh started his onward journey. However, he was informed by the driver of another truck coming from behind that the rear door of his truck was open. When Sumitsingh checked, he found the door seal broken and 77 boxes of various goods worth Rs 1.2 lakh stolen.

    Beltarodi ASI Sawaithul, based on Sumitsingh’s complaint, booked the unidentified burglars under Section 379 of the IPC and searching for them.

