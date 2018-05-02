Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, Jan 2nd, 2020
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Sena admits tussle among MVA for Cabinet berths

The Shiv Sena on Thursday admitted that there was a tussle among senior leaders of the three ruling alliance parties in Maharashtra for key Cabinet berths, and said some MLAs could not be inducted as ministers because the list of “probables” was huge. It also took a dim view of some people vandalising the Congress office in Pune to protest against non-inclusion of party MLA Sangram Thopte in the ministry.

The Congress used to call Shiv Sena’s protests as ‘rada culture’ (hooliganism), but what Thopte’s alleged supporters did was exactly the same, it said. This does not suit the “Congress culture”, an editorial in Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expanded his month-old ministry on Monday by inducting 36 ministers.

“The Cabinet expansion was, indeed, delayed but it finally happened. There were some sparks of disappointment from those who could not make the cut, but the list of probables was huge,” the Shiv Sena said.

It said the opposition (BJP) may be “bubbling” over such developments, but even the previous Devendra Fadnavis government was no exception to such discontent during its Cabinet expansions. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party also said it kept its word by inducting three Independents, who extended support to the Shiv Sena, unlike the Congress and NCP.

“A strong and experienced Cabinet is in power, it should be allowed to function,” the Sena said. On Shiv Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav expressing “shock” over his exclusion from the ministry, the Marathi daily said Cabinet berth was “not promised” to anyone, including Jadhav, who joined the Thackeray-led party after quitting the NCP. “Jadhav claimed Thackeray promised to make him Cabinet minister.

As per our information, no such promise was made to him. Thackeray must have asked him to join the Sena ahead of the Assembly polls and be part of the government,” it said. The Shiv Sena joined hands with the Congress and NCP, its traditional adversaries, after its alliance with the BJP collapsed over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post following the state Assembly polls held in October last year. — PTI

Image: Aaditya Thackeray had personally invited Sonia Gandhi for Uddhav Thackeray’s swearing-in ceremony last month as CM of alliance of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP, which is ruling Maharashtra

Happening Nagpur
Video: Nagpur boasts of excellent hospitality biz: Radisson Blu GM
Video: Nagpur boasts of excellent hospitality biz: Radisson Blu GM
Jingle bell rings @Gondwana Club
Jingle bell rings @Gondwana Club
Nagpur Crime News
Two friends attacked murderously at New Year party in Wathoda
Two friends attacked murderously at New Year party in Wathoda
Many goons in lock up as cops take preventive action for peaceful New Year celebration
Many goons in lock up as cops take preventive action for peaceful New Year celebration
Maharashtra News
लता मंगेशकर हॉस्पिटल, सीताबर्डी येथे आयुष हॉलिस्टिक मिलेनियम हेल्थ सेंटरचा शुभारंभ
लता मंगेशकर हॉस्पिटल, सीताबर्डी येथे आयुष हॉलिस्टिक मिलेनियम हेल्थ सेंटरचा शुभारंभ
शिमला नव्हे, हे तर खामला
शिमला नव्हे, हे तर खामला
Hindi News
बारिश और ओलो से ठंड बढ़ने के साथ ही किसानों की फसल का भी नुकसान
बारिश और ओलो से ठंड बढ़ने के साथ ही किसानों की फसल का भी नुकसान
युवाओ ने गरीबो, जरुरतमंदो और अनाथ बच्चो को फल वितरण कर मनाया नया साल
युवाओ ने गरीबो, जरुरतमंदो और अनाथ बच्चो को फल वितरण कर मनाया नया साल
Trending News
Maha Cabinet portfolio allocations today: Dy CM
Maha Cabinet portfolio allocations today: Dy CM
Cabinet expansion: Is it ‘different’ or ‘daring gamble or ‘time-tested politics’?
Cabinet expansion: Is it ‘different’ or ‘daring gamble or ‘time-tested politics’?
Featured News
Thunderous rain numbs Nagpur, damages crop at many places in Vidarbha
Thunderous rain numbs Nagpur, damages crop at many places in Vidarbha
600 offenders face police heat for drunken driving on New Year Eve
600 offenders face police heat for drunken driving on New Year Eve
Trending In Nagpur
बारिश और ओलो से ठंड बढ़ने के साथ ही किसानों की फसल का भी नुकसान
बारिश और ओलो से ठंड बढ़ने के साथ ही किसानों की फसल का भी नुकसान
युवाओ ने गरीबो, जरुरतमंदो और अनाथ बच्चो को फल वितरण कर मनाया नया साल
युवाओ ने गरीबो, जरुरतमंदो और अनाथ बच्चो को फल वितरण कर मनाया नया साल
Team OCHRI manages complex delivery case successfully
Team OCHRI manages complex delivery case successfully
Kanchan Gadkari to host MSME expo for Maha women entrepreneurs
Kanchan Gadkari to host MSME expo for Maha women entrepreneurs
Thunderous rain numbs Nagpur, damages crop at many places in Vidarbha
Thunderous rain numbs Nagpur, damages crop at many places in Vidarbha
Man found lying dead under Gowari Flyover in Sitabuldi
Man found lying dead under Gowari Flyover in Sitabuldi
Teenage girl goes missing on New Year day in MIDC
Teenage girl goes missing on New Year day in MIDC
AICTE Sponsored 6th International Conference on Management Practices, Innovations and Research
AICTE Sponsored 6th International Conference on Management Practices, Innovations and Research
शिमला नव्हे, हे तर खामला
शिमला नव्हे, हे तर खामला
MD ड्रग्स के साथ 3 अरेस्ट
MD ड्रग्स के साथ 3 अरेस्ट
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145