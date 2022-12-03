Seminar on cyber security awareness held in schools in Nagpur

Nagpur: In view of increasing cases of cyber crimes, the Institute of Forensic Science, Nagpur, Quickheal Foundation and Maharashtra Cyber jointly conducted the seminar on cyber security awareness in several schools in Nagpur.

The students of Institute of Forensic Science – Samiksha Chokhandre and Vaishnavi Deshmukh – made presentations in many schools regarding cyber security. The presentations were made in Kurvey’s New Model Public School, Sureshbabu Dhawde Public School, Podar International School and other schools. Both the students informed the students in detail about safety and security to be maintained while using Internet to curb frauds and other cyber crimes.

“Internet is very useful for the entire world but caution must be taken while using it. A slight mistake can lead to you are becoming victim of cyber fraud,” the two students stressed.

The seminar on cyber security awareness was conducted by Samiksha Chokhandre and Vaishnavi Deshmukh under the guidance of Institute of Forensic Science Director Dr Ramdas Atram, HOD Dr Ashish Badhiye, Dr Niti Kapur Badhiye, and Assistent Professor Hansi Bansal.

