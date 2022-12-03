Over 2 dozen students of Madangopal Agrawal school complain stomach-ache after having toffee in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a suspected case of food poisoning, around 17 students of Ramdaspeth based Madangopal Agrawal Highschool were rushed to Lata Mangeshkar Hospital after they all complained of stomach-ache after having mango bite toffee at the school.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Senior Police Inspector Atul Sabnis informed that all the kids are out of danger.

Advertisement

“We’re narrowing down on who circulated the toffee among kids in the first place. It was said that a student, whose birthday falls on December 3, circulated the toffee.

Advertisement

However, later some alleged that some man had given this to the kids. Following their complaints of stomachache, they all rushed to Lata Mangeshkar Hospital. They all are out of danger,” PI Sabnis said.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement