Seminar on credit to startups on 11 July

Nagpur: One of the challenges being faced by startups is to get credit from market. They cannot afford high rate of interest nor they can offer much Collateral securities. In order to enable startup get credit, a program on credit to startups is being held at by Alliance for Indian MSMEs in association with SIDBI and Department of MSME, Government of India, said B C Bhartia.

The program will be held at Hotel Ashoka, aath Rasta Chowk, Laxmi Nagar Nagpur on 11th July from 2:00 p.m. Shri Dinesh Rai ex secretary Ministry of m s m e, Government of India will be keynote speaker. P M Parlewar director m s m e Nagpur, D Prasad Rao, General Manager SIDBI Nagpur and Mr S K Sonkar Assistant General Manager and Zonal head, Allahabad Bank will be guest of honour and will give guidance on the issue.

B C Bhartia National President Confederation of all India traders has appealed to all startups and m s m e to take advantage of the program and be there on time.

Members of venture catalyst Nagpur CA Poonam Khandelwal, Puneet Jain and Swati Sharma will be present for guidance.