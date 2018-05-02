Mumbai, the city that never sleeps is one of the favourite destinations for many people. It has so many historical places and architectural marvels. When you are in Mumbai, do not forget to visit The Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Kanheri Caves, Elephanta Island, Juhu Beach, Essel World and many such popular sights.

To visit all these renowned places, you must definitely book self-drive cars in Mumbai. Booking a chauffeur-driven car may be advantageous in some situations but you will not have enough privacy. So, to visit all the places in your bucket list in Mumbai, book a self-drive car and enjoy your journey.

Why only book a self-drive car to roam in Mumbai?

Travelling through the streets of Mumbai is like discovering the endless and that is the reason why self-drive cars are the best mode of transport. Self-driving on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway is one of the amazing experiences that you will never have. This expressway has hill stations such as Khandala, Lonavala, etc. These hill stations are the best to spend quality time in the middle of mother nature.

The city has beaches, ultra-modern architecture, hills, historical monuments, etc. Every day, you can see a rich influx of tourists to Mumbai. Also, you will have numerous options if you want to roam in Mumbai city. Nightlife must be experienced if you are in Mumbai as it is filled with aura. It’s involuntarily the first best place to visit in the country.

Hiring a self-drive car in Mumbai

Travelling in Mumbai city is easy if you own a car; else you must book a self-drive car. If you are searching for a marketplace where you can find all cars and compare them to get the best deal, I can suggest you Zyppys app. You can download this app and easily hire a car from the top-rated car companies for the best deal within seconds.

Book SUVs, MUVs, Hatchbacks, Sedans, or any luxury cars of your choice and travel in this beautiful city. You can book a car daily, hourly, weekly or monthly as per your travel plan. Mumbai is the best destination if you come with your friends, your family or a business trip. The city offers something or the other to entertain people of all generations. If you live and travel in Mumbai, no other city is good enough. So, book a self-drive car and travel to the best places and count memories, not the distance that is travelled.

Nearby places to Mumbai

People of Mumbai mostly hire a self-drive car for travelling to Pune which is less than 150 kms. If you want me to offer some suggestions, there are places like Silvassa, Nagar Haveli, Dadra, etc. Silvassa has some attractive places Vanganga Garden, Tribal Cultural Museum, Nakshatra Garden, BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Temple, etc. Dadra which is around 180 kms from Mumbai is another attractive tourist destination. Visit the Dudhni Lake, Swaminarayan Temple, Silvassa Tribal Museum, Water Sports Complex, and many other renowned places. So, if you have already planned your travel, book a self-drive car right away and visit all the places famous for their scenic beauty!